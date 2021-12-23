In Pics: 'RRR' Team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt & SS Rajamouli All Set To Grace TKSS

Last Updated: 23rd December, 2021 23:07 IST

Comedian Krushna Abhishek was also spotted wearing a costume from the film hinting at his hilarious skit in the show.

Superstar Jr NTR donned a black shirt with the upcoming film title, RRR, written on it. He smiled at the paps ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show's shoot.

Actor Ram Charan showed up in an uber-cool attire as he sported an orange shirt over a white tee.

Director SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all set to 'Laugh their hearts out at the Kapil Sharma Show'.

