Last Updated:

In Pics: 'RRR' Team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt & SS Rajamouli All Set To Grace TKSS

The team of RRR namely Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli are all set to grace the popular talk show 'The Kapil Sharma show'.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
RRR Movie
1/5
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Director SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all set to 'Laugh their hearts out at the Kapil Sharma Show'.

RRR Movie
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ram Charan showed up in an uber-cool attire as he sported an orange shirt over a white tee. 

RRR Movie
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Superstar Jr NTR donned a black shirt with the upcoming film title, RRR, written on it. He smiled at the paps ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show's shoot.

RRR Movie
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli opted for a black 'RRR' hoodie and paired it with blue denim. 

RRR Movie
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Comedian Krushna Abhishek was also spotted wearing a costume from the film hinting at his hilarious skit in the show. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: RRR Movie, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's stunning outfits while promoting 'The Matrix Resurrections'

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's stunning outfits while promoting 'The Matrix Resurrections'
IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & others attend mega screening with cast of '83'

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & others attend mega screening with cast of '83'
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com