KGF Chapter 2 actors Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty stepped out together to promote their forthcoming film in Mumbai on April 6, 2022.
Massive crowds gathered at the venue in anticipation of their favourite actors and cheered them on.
Yash looked dapper as he opted for a denim-on-denim look, while Sanjay Dutt, who is set to make his debut in the South Film industry as Adheera in the film, opted for a casual grey t-shirt and jeans.
Raveena Tandon attended the event in a yellow co-ord outfit and was accompanied by her co-star Srinidhi Shetty, who looked elegant in a beautifully embellished saree.
The director of the film, Prashanth Neel also attended the KGF Chapter 2 promotional event on Wednesday alongside the cast.
