Last Updated:

IN PICS | Yash, Raveena Tandon & Sanjay Dutt Step Out In Style To Promote 'KGF 2'

Yash-starrer 'KGF' Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on April 14 and fans are eager to watch the action-packed film on the big screen.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
KGF 2
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

KGF Chapter 2 actors Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty stepped out together to promote their forthcoming film in Mumbai on April 6, 2022.

KGF 2
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Massive crowds gathered at the venue in anticipation of their favourite actors and cheered them on.

KGF 2
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Yash looked dapper as he opted for a denim-on-denim look, while Sanjay Dutt, who is set to make his debut in the South Film industry as Adheera in the film, opted for a casual grey t-shirt and jeans.

KGF 2
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon attended the event in a yellow co-ord outfit and was accompanied by her co-star Srinidhi Shetty, who looked elegant in a beautifully embellished saree.

KGF 2
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The director of the film, Prashanth Neel also attended the KGF Chapter 2 promotional event on Wednesday alongside the cast.

KGF 2
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on April 14 and fans can't wait to watch the action-packed film on the big screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KGF 2, kgf 2 promotions, Yash
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Pooja Hegde and other celebs spotted in city

IN PICS | Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Pooja Hegde and other celebs spotted in city
Grammy Awards 2022 Red carpet: Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo & others steal the show; See pics

Grammy Awards 2022 Red carpet: Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo & others steal the show; See pics
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com