Last Updated: 6th April, 2022 17:32 IST

KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on April 14 and fans can't wait to watch the action-packed film on the big screen.

The director of the film, Prashanth Neel also attended the KGF Chapter 2 promotional event on Wednesday alongside the cast.

Raveena Tandon attended the event in a yellow co-ord outfit and was accompanied by her co-star Srinidhi Shetty, who looked elegant in a beautifully embellished saree.

Yash looked dapper as he opted for a denim-on-denim look, while Sanjay Dutt, who is set to make his debut in the South Film industry as Adheera in the film, opted for a casual grey t-shirt and jeans.

Massive crowds gathered at the venue in anticipation of their favourite actors and cheered them on.

KGF Chapter 2 actors Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty stepped out together to promote their forthcoming film in Mumbai on April 6, 2022.

