Independence Day 2022: 'KGF' Star Yash, Allu Arjun & More Celebs Extend Greetings To Fans

India celebrated its 75th independence day on August 15, 2022. To mark the occasion, people all across the nation are commemorating the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. From actively taking part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to organising various cultural programmes, Indian citizens are leaving no stones unturned in celebrating the spirit of Independence.

On the special occasion, south celebrities too took to their social media handles and shared glimpses of their homely celebrations. Allu Arjun, Yash, Chiranjeevi and many other stars extended their greetings to fans on Independence Day 2022 via their social media pages.

South stars celebrate 75th Independence Day

On Monday, KGF star Yash headed to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring him, his wife Radhika Pandit and his two children Ayra and Yatharv. All four are seen holding the national flag in their hands. Sharing the picture, Yash wrote in the caption, "The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High. Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day."

Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself in which he is seen holding the national flag while posing amidst the scenic backdrop of a snowy location. Sharing the photo, the Pushpa actor wrote in the caption, "Happy 75th Independence Day . Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters . Vande Maataram."

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared two pictures on his Instagram handle. In the first picture, Chiranjeevi is seen actively taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as he hoisted the National flag at his residence. In the second picture, he is seen paying respect to the tricolour flag by giving a salute. Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "75 years of Independence day greetings to young Indians !!

Our tricolour national flag is proudly waving in front of our house day and day."

Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle and extended his heartiest greetings to fans on Independence Day 2022. He wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide. #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75."

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳

Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. 🙏

Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide.#HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2022

76వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2022

Image: Instagram@thenameisyash, alluarjunonline