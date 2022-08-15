South star Nayanthara and her husband Vinesh Shivan are currently enjoying their vacation in Barcelona, Spain. The couple took some time off and jetted off for a romantic vacation after fulfilling their respective work commitments. Now, in order to mark India's Independence Day, the newlyweds hoisted the Tricolor in Spain. On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared a video which had him and the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor holding the National Flag in their hands as they walk the streets in the land of rivers. Watch the video here:

In the video, Vignesh and Nayanthara could be seen hoisting the tricolour in Spain, following which the duo pose for a picture together with a flag in their hands, thereby showcasing their patriotism towards India. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Celebration at Barcelona #WikkiNayan #IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75".

'75 years of independence': Vignesh Shivan

Sharing the same video on his Instagram handle, Vignesh penned a log heartfelt note in which he mentioned how blessed he feels to be an Indian. The 36-year-old wrote, "75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers & sisters! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness! For being Indian citizens we all should feel blessed! The freest, safest, democratic, secured and happy home in the world is our country! #ProudIndian#75thindependenceday #75yearsofindependence #India (sic)".

Not only the Kollywood couple but recently, the Independence Day fervour also reached the United States with singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan singing Ae Watan at Times Square in New York. Mahadevan was joined by a group of people, seemingly his fans, who were also crooning the song along with him. People, who were all dressed in colourful clothes, cheered for the artist and hoisted mini flags which they carried in their hands. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | USA: Singer & music composer Shankar Mahadevan sings 'Ae Watan' at Times Square in New York where the national flag will shortly be hoisted to mark the 76th #IndependenceDay of India#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/vMBPEB36nI — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

