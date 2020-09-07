Priya Bhavani Shankar Upset With Boyfriend Rajvel, His Has Sweet Gesture To Win Her Over

Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar shared a series of pictures clicked by her boyfriend Rajvel Raj. In her caption, she mentioned that she was angry with her boyfriend and so to calm her, he clicked a few candids of her. Take a look at the pictures:

Priya Bhavani Shankar's candid photos

Priya Bhavani Shankar took to her Instagram on September 7 to share two pictures of herself while going to the airport. The Indian 2 actor is in a relationship with her boyfriend Rajvel Raj and often shares posts on social media referring to him. She has recently admitted about her relationship with Raj Velraj. Priya Bhavani Shankar's recent pictures are clicked by her boyfriend Raj Velraj. She mentioned in the caption that she was annoyed and angry at her boyfriend. Priya's caption read as, "When you’re angry with that person and still have to travel with them! And the person thinks, clicking pictures would help fixing! #readyToBurst" The actor is seen sporting a brown shirt and wearing sunglasses.

Fan reactions to the angry pictures

Priya Bhavani Shankar's fans have found this post adorable. Many have called the actor cute while some fans have asked her whether the couple had fought about something. Take a look at come comments:

Source: Priya Bhavani Shankar's IG

Priya Bhavani Shankar very often shares pictures of herself posing for the camera. She shares pictures from her professional shoots as well as her personal life. She had recently shared an adorable picture of hers than melted fans' hearts. The actor is wearing a yellow hoody and paired it with white ripped denim. She captioned the picture as, "My ‘ready to look around’ face".

On the work front

Priya Bhavani Shankar is one of the popular actors in the Kollywood. She started her career as a newsreader and went on to act in TV serials. She made her debut in films with Meyaadha Maan. She is known for several films such as Kadaikutty Singam with Karthi and Monster alongside with S.J.Surya. Priya was last seen on the big screen with Arun Vijay's action crime Mafia: Chapter 1. She is currently working for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The film is a remake of '90s movie Indian. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet and Vivekh playing important roles. Priya Bhavani Shankar is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film titled Kuruthi Aattam with Atharvaa, directed by Sri Ganesh.

