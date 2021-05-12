'Indian 2' Director Shankar Blames Lyca Productions For The Delay; Files Counter Petition

Looks like it won't be an easy journey for Indian 2 director Shankar. In the recent chain of events, the director told Madras High Court that Kamal Haasan starrer film would have commenced the shoot in the year 2017. He also told the HC that the actor asked him to release the movie before the 2019 parliamentary elections. The director blamed Lyca Productions for the delay. Read further to know what happened.

Indian 2's director Shankar blames production house for delay of the movie

As per The Hindu, the delay happened because Lyca Productions wanted to produce the movie instead of V. Venkata Ramana Reddy alias Dil Raju. In the counter affidavit filed by the director, he claimed that he first pitched the movie to the production house and initially they did not show any interest. He then approached Dil Raju who was ready to produce the movie, after which the movie was announced in September 2017.

During the time, the director was busy shooting 2.0 for Lyca Productions and 95% of the work was done. After which he decided to shoot Indian 2 in December 2017. This is when the production house started showing interest which led to the director convincing Raju to work with him in another film. After the change, there were various issues including the budget, the production house demanding that the movie should begin after the release of 2.0 and Kamal Haasan's make-up allergy. All of these issues pushed the shoot of the film.

The director added that after all the issues, they finally began filming in January 2019. It was again pushed because of the set not being delivered on time, which resulted in one month delay. He went on to claim that the production house insisted that he signs the agreement that had “impractical and draconian” conditions. The director said that he had the trust and responsibility of hundreds of cast and crew which is why he went on to sign it.

Concluding, he said that the last three precious years of his life went on to finish the incomplete film. The movie is close to his heart and he would complete it if the production house settles the dues of all actors and technicians and co-operates with him.

IMAGE: Shankar's Facebook

