Indian 2 Director Shankar Cannot Be Barred From Directing Other Films, Says Madras HC

Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The upcoming movie starring Kamal Haasan is being produced by Lyca and Shankar is directing the project. The movie found itself in the middle of a controversy because of Lyca's lawsuit in Chennai HC about director Shankar. The petition demanded filmmaker Shankar be banned from directing any other movies until he completes the works for Indian 2. However, in a recent turn of events, Chennai HC has ruled that Shankar cannot be barred from doing so. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Lyca's lawsuit in Chennai HC about director Shankar.

Chennai HC rules Shankar cannot be barred from directing other films

According to a report by dailythanthi.com, the production house of Indian 2, Lyca, had filed a petition in Chennai HC. In the petition, the production house demanded that Shankar should be banned from directing any other movies until he completes Indian 2. The movie is being made on a grand scale with a budget of â‚¹150 Crore. However, the budget has crossed the mark and currently, it has gone beyond that to a whopping â‚¹236 crores. Even after this only 80% of the work on the movie has been completed. Director Shankar is on board this project with a salary of â‚¹40 crores out of which â‚¹14 crores has been paid to him.

The report added that Lyca is ready to pay the remaining â‚¹26 crores to the court as a deposit. The production house demands that Shankar should be ordered to complete the remaining portion of the film. When the petition was up for hearing before judge PD Asha recently, he said that no interim order can be issued without hearing Shankar’s explanation about the whole issue. He also shared that no interim order can be imposed on the filmmaker about not directing any other films. The judge has now ordered director Shankar to respond on this case and the court was adjourned till April 15, 2021.

Indian 2's release

Indian 2 is an upcoming sequel to Kamal Haasan’s 1996 movie Indian. It will mark the reunion of director Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the cast of this upcoming action thriller will include Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while B. Jeyamohan, Lakshmi Saravanakumar, and Kabilan Vairamuthu have penned the script.

Image Credits: Shankar Instagram