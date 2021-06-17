'Indian 2': Lyca Productions Move To Hyderabad Court, Alleges Director Shankar

After Madras High Court, Lyca Productions, the producers of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, has now allegedly moved to Hyderabad court for the long-pending issue against the director of the film S Shankar. Originally, in April, the production house had moved to a single judge for a direction to Shankar to complete the shooting of Indian 2 and to restrain him from taking up any other projects before the work gets finished.

Lyca Production allegedly move to Hyderabad Court against director S Shankar

The council made the submission when the appeal from Lyca Productions came up for hearing after a month before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. However, senior counsel for Lyca Productions denied the allegation. The issue raised before a lower court in Hyderabad was a different one and has nothing to do with the litigation pending before the Madras High Court, he added.

When the matter came up again later, Shankar’s senior counsel told the judges that no solution arrived at the meeting. While Shankar was prepared to give bulk dates after June, for which Kamal Haasan had also agreed, Lyca insisted that Shankar sign a bond to the effect that he would not take up any other project and hence talks failed, he added.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after summer vacation. When the matter came up before the bench on June 16, the same tug of war continued with the senior counsels for both the parties accusing each other of the stalemate. The bench adjourned the matter by three more weeks, granting time to the single judge, before whom the very first application from Lyca to injunct Sankar from taking up any other film project was pending, to pass his orders.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: LYCAPRODUUCTION/shankarshanmukh/Twitter

