After facing several hiccups including Telegu films being on standstill to incur production costs of various projects, various pending movies are all set to begin shooting. Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and Ram Charan starrer RC15 which have been making headlines ever since it was announced are finally set to resume shooting.

However, the director of both films S. Shankar will now shoot both the films simultaneously from next month. The director informed about the same with a post on Twitter and revealed that the films will be shot in Hyderabad and Vizag.

RC15, Indian 2 to begin shooting simultaneously from September

S Shankar who will be helming both the projects shared posters of Indian 2 and RC15 on Twitter and informed, "Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from the first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag."

Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official. pic.twitter.com/20yYQGxIgE — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 24, 2022

Ram Charan who will be seen playing the lead in RC15 alongside Kiara Advani was the first one to react to the post. An elated Ram was overjoyed to be working alongside Vikram fame star Kamal Haasan as the shooting sets of the films will be set in the same studio. While counting on the days to work with the megastar, the RRR fame actor wrote, "Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir.. and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon. All the best!"

Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir.. and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon.

All the best!! 🤗🙏 https://t.co/osdibudNiy — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 25, 2022



Previously, the actor-turned-politician had shared an intriguing poster of the next Indian 2, which is the sequel to the veteran actor's 1996 movie Indian. The new poster featured Kamal Haasan as Senapathy. "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shanmughamshankar #subaskaran @lyca_productions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard Thambi @udhay_stalin @redgiantmovies_ (sic)" Haasan wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

The film is made under the direction of S Shankar with Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies bankrolling the project in association with Lyca Productions. The cast of this upcoming action thriller will include Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar among many others.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, RC15 also has an ensemble star cast including Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. It has been written by Karthik Subbaraj, while Dil Raju and Sirish are bankrolling it under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. RC15 has been earlier shot across Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab.

IMAGE: Twitter/@shankarshanmugh