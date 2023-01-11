Indian Cinema Wins Big: What Does Golden Globes Award-winner Song 'Naatu Naatu' Mean?

Telugu song “Naatu Naatu” won the 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards 2023 for the 'Best original song-motion picture' category on Wednesday, January 11. The song is part of the soundtrack of the epic action drama film 'RRR'. 'Naatu Naatu' was composed by MM. Keeravani. It was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and the lyrics were written by Chandra Bose.

What does 'Naatu Naatu' mean?

The song 'Naatu Naatu' is currently a worldwide sensation. In this song, the word 'Naatu Naatu' has been used a lot which simply means 'to dance.' This song has been sung in Hindi as "Naacho Naacho", in Kannada as "Halli Naatu", in Tamil as "Naattu Koothu", and in Malayalam as "Karinthol". The Telugu version of this song won at the Golden Globes 2023, which was held in Los Angeles.

Lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are seen dancing with a group of Britishers in the movie. 'RRR' has earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. This movie has already received a slew of international accolades. 'Natu Natu' has also been nominated for best original song at Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli gives emotional victory speech

After the ceremony, SS Rajamouli posted a brief but heartfelt message on Twitter emphasising music's limitless ability to connect people from different cultures.

"SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries," the filmmaker wrote. He thanked Keeravani, who is also his cousin, for creating the wonder that is "Naatu Naatu".

"Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special," he added.

SPEECHLESS🙏🏻

Music truly knows no boundaries.



Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:)



I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release🤗#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/cMnnzYEjrV — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023

Wishes for the 'RRR' team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Kaala Bhairava and the entire crew of the film on Wednesday, January 11. PM Modi wished them their achievement at the Golden Globes 2023. He said, "This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the entire team of 'RRR' on winning the best original song award at Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday, January 11. He said, “The shortlisting of Indian movies is a big thing in itself. 'RRR' has not only entertained India but the entire globe.”

