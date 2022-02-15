India's 'Jai Bhim' & 'Marakkar' Eligible For Oscars 2022 Fan-Favourite Category

The Academy Awards recently announced that fans will be able to support their favourite films at the 94th Academy Awards via a new category called, Oscars Fan Favourite. The new category will allow fans to support their favourite films via Twitter by tweeting with the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes up to 20 times per day.

The official site of Academy Awards shared a list of movies that are eligible for the category and India's Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea made it to the list.

Mohanlal's epic war film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and Suriya' courtroom drama Jai Bhim are eligible for the Oscars Fan Favourite category. The two movies were among the 35 other films for the Indian submissions for the Best Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards but did not earn a nomination. Fans now have a chance to support Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea at Oscars 2022.

However, only legal residents of the US, Columbia, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, who are above 18, can participate in the new category. Nonetheless, the Fan Favourite category gives widely loved movies such as Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Seaa a fighting chance at the 94th Academy Awards.

Jai Bhim is currently the highest user-rated film on IMDb with a score of 9.3/10 and has become the first Indian film to achieve the feat. The film deals with the subject of police bias and state violence against a marginalised community and stars actor Suriya in the lead role. Several media houses and publication names Jai Bhim as "one of the best Tamil and Indian films of 2021".

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea stars Mohanlal and is set in 16th century Calicut. The epic war film is based on the fourth Kunjali Marakkar named Muhammad Ali, the admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin.

(Image: @mohanlal/@actorsuriya/Instagram)