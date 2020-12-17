Indrajith Sukumaran's Birthday: Prithviraja Sukumaran, Nazariya & Others Pour In Love

Mollywood superstar Indrajith Sukumaran turned a year older on Thursday, December 17. In a career spanning 18 years, the actor has delivered a slew of memorable performances onscreen. From essaying an innocent lover in Mizhi Randilum to playing a ruthless villain in Meesha Madhavan, the actor has impressed audiences with his versatility and charisma. As the talented star is celebrating his 41st birthday, family and other acquaintances from the industry have flooded social media by pouring in birthday wishes for the actor. Here, we have accumulated all the birthday wishes from celebs for superstar Indrajith Sukumaran.

Poornima Indrajith

On Indrajith Sukumaran’s birthday, wife Poornima Indrajith went on to post an adorable video compilation of the star. With vivid expressions, the video is making fans burst out in laughter. While sharing the video, Poornima wrote, “Happy Birthday to the KING of our hearts”. Check it out here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Brother Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen travelling down memory lane on Indrajith’s birthday. He went on to share a rare throwback photo of their childhood. Both the brothers appear to be bald in the picture as they smile brightly while looking at the camera. Calling him by his nickname ‘Chetan’, Prithviraj extended birthday greetings to Indrajith.

Karthi

Thambi actor Karthi had something special in store for fans as he wished Indrajith. While pouring in love and wishes for him, Karthi announced the release of the Aaha video song. Karthi also extended best wishes for his upcoming project. Take a look at it here:

Happy to present

Malayalam #Aaha video song

and best wishes to the team.

HBD @Indrajith_S bro!



â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/QNwWBYJpCO pic.twitter.com/tLewLqCisJ — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) December 17, 2020

Supriya Menon

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon wasn’t behind to wish Indrajith Sukumaran on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Supriya posted an adorable selfie with the star. In the picture, the duo can be seen exchanging an infectious smile as the camera captures them.

Nazriya Nazam

Actor Nazriya Nazam, took to Instagram, to share a monochromatic still which features her standing alongside Indrajith. In the photo shared by her, the duo can be seen warmly embracing each other as they strike a pose for the camera. Check it out:

Riaz K Ahmed

#HappyBirthdayIndrajithSukumaran #HBDIndrajithSukumaran ðŸŽŠðŸŽˆðŸŽ‰ðŸŽðŸŽ‚



Happy Birthday! To the amazingly talented #IndrajithSukumaran ðŸ˜ŽðŸ¥³

May the Almighty bless U with lots of Happiness & Success! Best wishes for Ur future endeavours ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ’ðŸ˜‡



Warm Regards,@V4umedia_@Indrajith_S pic.twitter.com/1hvor5RiEN — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) December 17, 2020

