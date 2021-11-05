Inside Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna & Other South Mega Stars' Diwali Celebrations; See Pics

Spending time with family and sharing smiles with them was the theme of Diwali 2021 for celebrities from the South film industry. The actors spent some quality time with their loved ones and shared photos in their glamorous outfits. From colour-coordinated outfits to big fat celebrations, the South industry seemingly enjoyed the Festival of Lights. Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and several other stars penned heartfelt notes for their fans and shared glimpses of their festivities. Here are some South Indian celebrities Diwali pics.

Telugu star Jr NTR shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebration via Instagram. The photo had him with his colour-coordinated sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. While the RRR star donned a brown and golden coloured Kurta, his sons twinned in pink-coloured ethnic outfits. Sharing the photo, the actor wished his fans a Happy Diwali.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's Diwali bash

On the occasion of Diwali 2021, South stars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan seemingly had a fun family time. The two stars shared the same photo from their Diwali party, featuring their extended families. The photo also had Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, and Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy. The two stars both donned black outfits for the party. Sharing the photo, they wished their fans on the Festival of Light.

Rashmika Mandanna's in-home celebration

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share her fresh Diwali face. The Pushpa actor posted some selfies in a cream coloured kurta. She left her hair open as she smiled at the camera. The actor wished her fans and asked them not to burn crackers. She wrote, "Happy Diwali my babies! Eat lots of sweet. Celebrate with family.. don’t burst too many crackers.. our little furry friends will get scared! But have funnnnn![sic]."

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates with his family

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda shared a full family photo featuring his parents, brother Anand and his pet Siberian Huskey named Storm Devarekonda. Dressed in yellow and white, the Arjun Reddy star looked uber cool in his ethnic ensemble. The actor wrote, "Happy Diwali my loves," sharing the family picture.

Kajal Aggarwal shares a loved-up photo with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, known for both Bollywood and South films, took to her Instagram handle to share some Diwali pics. The actor, who tied the knot last year in October, shared a loved-up photo with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The actor donned a peach organza saree with some diamond jewellery. In the caption, She wrote, Nothing can dim the light that shines from within - Maya Angelou May all of you shine brighter!! have a festival full of forever childhood memories, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas, and heart full of joy!!"

(Image: Instagram/@jrntr/@rashmikamandanna/@thedeverakonda)