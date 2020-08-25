Inside Miya George's Grand Fairy Tale Wedding; Victorian Decor With Subtle Colours

Actor Miya George recently got married to Ashwin Philip in an intimate ceremony at Palai in Kerala on August 24, 2020. Pictures from her betrothal ceremony and reception have been doing the rounds on social media and the unique décor is a major attraction from the event. The place is dominated by light pink roses along with a Victorian touch with chandeliers and candle. Miya George’s outfit was also colour co-ordinated, giving it a special look.

Miya George’s wedding and reception grandeur

Miya George recently posted pictures from her betrothal ceremony and the internet is loving every bit of. The intimate yet stunning ceremony was well decorated with pastel colours combined with ivory and white. Most things in the room appeared to adhere to the Victorian theme, including Miya George and husband Ashwin Philip’s outfits. The two love birds were dressed in traditional attires which were mostly a mix of light pink and blue.

In the pictures doing the rounds on social media, the décor is artistic with a dash of Victorian style. The venue has been decorated with vanilla candles and blue colour wine glasses. The flower vases, equivalently places, are light blue in colour while the flowers are a combination of pink and purple. The wallpaper has been kept simple while the wallflowers give it a special appearance. The chairs have glass structures with white cushions ensuring that the theme is well kept.

The chandeliers and lighting bring a special effect to the place as they rightly highlight the beauty of the room. The nameplate at the entrance is another highlight of the décor and venue. It has been decorated with exotic roses of peach, purple, blue, and yellow colours. The font has been kept stylish in golden colour with a simple presentation. Here is a look at the nameplate that brings out the beauty of the place.

Read Inside Miya George And Ashwin Philip's Close-knit Engagement Ceremony; Watch

Also read Miya George Engaged To Ashwin Philip, Marriage To Happen In September This Year

The videos also showcase that proper safety precautions were being followed at the wedding ceremony. People at the entrance are seen using a thermometer to check the temperature of every guest or staff that arrived at the venue. They are also seen going through proper sanitization process with the help of equipment installed at the entrance.

Read Miya George Pens Emotional Post For Sachy, Remembers Last Moments With Him

Also read Prithviraj On Supriya Menon's Birthday: 'No Battle Too Big With You By My Side'; See Post

Image Courtesy: Miya George and Label'M Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.