Inside Noorin Sheeref, Fahim Safar's Grand Wedding

Noorin Sheeref and Fahim Safar, who met on the sets of a film, got married today in a grand ceremony.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
Noorin Sheeref and Fahim Safar got married today (July 24) in Kerala.

The couple met on the set of a film and became friends. However, their friendship soon turned into love.

On the wedding day, Noorin wore a rose quartz pink lehenga saree with floral finesse from the house of Beena Kannan Couture. 

The Oru Adaar Love star accessorised her look with Victorian-style antique gold jewellery and sported nude makeup. 

Fahim Safar, on the other hand, wore a maroon velvet sherwani from the shelves of Beena Kannan Couture.

During her mehendi ceremony, Noorin wore an embellished green lehenga from the shelves of Mahek Designs.

The couple got engaged last year in December. They twinned in matching outfits.

The actress wore a blue embellished lehenga while Fahim complemented her in a matching blue kurta-pyjama topped with a printed jacket.

