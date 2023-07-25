Inside Noorin Sheeref, Fahim Safar's Grand Wedding

Quick links:
The couple met on the set of a film and became friends. However, their friendship soon turned into love.
On the wedding day, Noorin wore a rose quartz pink lehenga saree with floral finesse from the house of Beena Kannan Couture.
The Oru Adaar Love star accessorised her look with Victorian-style antique gold jewellery and sported nude makeup.
Fahim Safar, on the other hand, wore a maroon velvet sherwani from the shelves of Beena Kannan Couture.
During her mehendi ceremony, Noorin wore an embellished green lehenga from the shelves of Mahek Designs.