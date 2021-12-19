Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Christmas Celebrations With Her Dogs & Movie Night; See

With Christmas just around the corners, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram page and gave an inside view of her celebrations. She shared a bunch of pictures where she can be seen chilling with her dogs, Hash and Sasha while listening to a heartbreaking Christmas song. She even shared a glimpse of the Christmas decorations of her house.

On Sunday, December 19, Samantha posted pictures of herself lying down on a couch with her two pets. In another picture, she clicked her dog watching a Christmas movie on the television. She also posted a video of Wham!'s hit Christmas song Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart. She captured the part of the song which was, “Last Christmas I gave you my heart and the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears, I'll give it to someone special."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Christmas celebrations

This year, the actor will be celebrating the festival alone after her split with her husband Naga Chaitanya in October. The couple had announced the split with a joint statement on social media. Their statement read, “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Meanwhile, the Family Man 2 actor has been receiving love for her song in Allu Arjun’s latest Pushpa: The Rise. Earlier, the makers dropped the poster of the song ahead of its release to intensify fans' anticipation as they wrote, ''This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves''. Interestingly, there were several reports suggesting that the actor charged a whopping Rs 1.5 Crore feed to star in the dance number opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/SamanthaRuthPrabhuoffl