Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Switzerland Vacation; Watch The Actor Turn An Ace Skier

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently created a stir with her dance sequence in Pushpa, is surely giving away some major vacation goals with her skiing adventures in Switzerland. Earlier this week, the actor jetted off to Europe for a fun getaway and is seemingly skiing her heart out in the snowy hills of Switzerland. She recently shared a video in which the Family Man 2 star could be seen acing skiing.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a video of her skiing her way in Switzerland like an ace skier. The actor wore a black coloured warm puffer jacket on a pair of white pants. She also kept her hands warm with white gloves and had a helmet on for safety. In the video, the actor was seen skiing like a trained skier which revealed her dedication to the sport. Sharing the video, Samanth added the song Cover Me In Sunshine.

Samantha also introduced her Instagram followers to her ski instructors and credited them for her skiing. The actor wore a black jacket on a blue and white sweater as she posed for a picture in a restaurant. Sharing the picture, the actor revealed she is alive because of her instructors. She wrote, "Still alive because of these two" and added a blushing emoji. She further tagged Kate McBride and Anthony in the story and used the hashtag, 'skiing is believing.' The joy of learning a new snow sport was evident on her face.

Samantha shares another video from Switzerland

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared another video of her skiing on the snowy slopes of Switzerland. The actor also received praises from many of her industry friends, including R Madhavan. In the video, Samantha wore a yellow puffer jacket as she was seen skiing on the snowy slope of the European country. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken." R Madhavan was seemingly impressed by the actor's dedication to learning the sport as he commented, "Awesome Sam. Way to go." Sophie Choudry also cheered for the actor and wrote, "Woah!! Amaze Sam."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl