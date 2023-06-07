Inside Sharwanand's Wedding With Guests Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari

Quick links:
Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Rakshita Reddy on June 3 in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. The event was attended by friends and family members of the couple.
In attendance at the wedding ceremony was Ram Charan. The RRR actor is a close friend of Sharwanand and shared pictures with the newly-weds.
Ram Charan was not the only celebrity at the wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy. Actor Siddharth was also present. He was dressed in black ehtnic wear and posed with friends at the event.
However, what caught eye of the netizens was Siddharth's companion at the wedding. Pictures of him with rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari are going viral on social media.
Aditi also clicked a selfie with other attendees at Sharwanand's wedding. Previosuly, both Siddharth and Aditi were spotted together in Jaipur, where the wedding took place.
A day before the wedding, Sharwanand and Rakshita hosted a sangeet ceremony. Siddharth attended the celebration in full jazz. Videos of him from the dance floor are circulating on social media.
Ram Charan also attended the sangeet ceremony of the couple on June 2. Sharing a glimpse on his social media handle, Ram Charan wished the couple.
Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding was a 4-day-long event. Photos of the newlyweds have flooded the internet.