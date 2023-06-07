Last Updated:

Inside Sharwanand's Wedding With Guests Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sharwanand got married on June 3. Rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were clicked at the wedding. Ram Charan was also in attendance.

Shreya Pandey
Sharwanand
1/10
Sharwanand FC/Twitter

Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Rakshita Reddy on June 3 in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. The event was attended by friends and family members of the couple. 

Ram Charan
2/10
Ram Charan/ Instagram

In attendance at the wedding ceremony was Ram Charan. The RRR actor is a close friend of Sharwanand and shared pictures with the newly-weds. 

Sharwanand
3/10
Varun Reddy/Instagram

Ram Charan was not the only celebrity at the wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy. Actor Siddharth was also present. He was dressed in black ehtnic wear and posed with friends at the event. 

Siddharth
4/10
Varun Reddy/Instagram

However, what caught eye of the netizens was Siddharth's companion at the wedding. Pictures of him with rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari are going viral on social media. 

Sharwanand
5/10
Varun Reddy/Instagram

Aditi also clicked a selfie with other attendees at Sharwanand's wedding. Previosuly, both Siddharth and Aditi were spotted together in Jaipur, where the wedding took place. 

Sharwanand
6/10
Sharwanand FC/Twitter

A day before the wedding, Sharwanand and Rakshita hosted a sangeet ceremony. Siddharth attended the celebration in full jazz. Videos of him from the dance floor are circulating on social media. 

Ram Charan
7/10
Ram Charan/ Instagram

Ram Charan also attended the sangeet ceremony of the couple on June 2. Sharing a glimpse on his social media handle, Ram Charan wished the couple. 

Sharwanand
8/10
Sharwanand FC/Twitter

The RRR actor was also a fan attraction at the wedding. He posed with the attendees. 

Ram Charan
9/10
Sharwanand FC/Twitter

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding was a 4-day-long event. Photos of the newlyweds have flooded the internet. 

Sharwanand
10/10
Sharwanand/Instagram

Sharwanand made his relationship with Rakshita official in January. The couple got engaged in the beginning of the year. Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela attended the ring ceremony as well. 

