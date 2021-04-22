Last Updated:

Inside Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta's Mehendi Ceremony In Hyderabad; See Pictures

The wedding festivities of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta commenced Yesterday on April 21, 2021. Here are some photos from Jwala and Vishnu's Mehendi ceremony.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Jwala Gutta's Instagram

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal


The wedding festivities of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta commenced yesterday, on April 21, 2021. The couple celebrated Haldi and Mehendi ceremony with their families in Hyderabad. Jwala Gutta gave a sneak peek into her Mehendi ceremony through her Instagram handle. While fans are eager to see Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's Mehendi ceremony, here are some glimpses from the couple's pre-wedding celebrations.

A sneak peek into Jwala Gutta's Mehendi ceremony

Jwala Gutta took to her Instagram stories to share some glimpses of the Mehendi ceremony. She flaunted a diamond ring on her finger with henna on her hand. In another picture, Jwala also posed with her mother and called her 'My rock'.

As the ceremony is taking place in the attendance of Jwala and Vishnu's friends and family, they also posed with their family members. Jwala posed in a yellow coloured lehenga while Vishnu posed in a black ethnic ensemble. Here are a few more photos from their Mehendi ceremony.

Apart from the yellow lehenga, Jwala also wore a pink coloured lehenga and a red saree for her wedding festivities as both Haldi and Mehendi took place back to back. Her photographer from the wedding also posted a picture of Jwala stunning in a red saree with henna on her hand. Jwala completed her look with heavy earrings.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding announcement

The couple got engaged in September 2020 and did not announce their wedding date till mid-April. Jwala Gutta took to her Instagram handle on April 13, 2021, and announced her wedding with her long time beau Vishnu to be held on April 22, 2021. Along with the announcement, she also mentioned their wedding is going to be a private affair.

Jwala Gutta's bridal shower

Jwala Gutta also shared a series of photos from her bridal shower. She posed in a yellow coloured dress with her friends and wore a sash that said 'Bride to be'. In the caption, Jwala wrote 'What would I do without my girls...Thank you @amritavir for hosting this amazing day ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ And wanna thank all my girls making it super special for me â¤ï¸'.

Promo Image Source: Jwala Gutta's Instagram

 

 

First Published:
