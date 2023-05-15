Last Updated:

International Families Day 2023: Flipping Through Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi's Family Albums

On the occasion of International Families Day, let's take a look at some prominent South Indian film families and their connections

Regional Indian Cinema
 
Simple Vishwakarma
Rajnikanth
Source: @rajnikanth/instagram

Rajnikanth is married to Latha, and together they have two daughters named Aishwarya and Soundarya. 

Allu Arjun
Source: @alluarjun/instagram

Allu Arjun comes from a prestigious film family. Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, is a respected film film producer. Allu Arjun himself is happily married and has two children: Ayaan and Arha.

Ram Charan
Source: @ramcharan/instagram

Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's uncle, is a highly acclaimed actor. Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan, is married to Upasana, and they are expecting their first child soon.

Nagarjuna
Source: @samantharuthprabhu/instagram

Akkineni Nageswara Rao, a significant figure in the Indian film industry, is the father of Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna has two sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Akhil, who are also part of film faternity.

Rana Daggubati
Source: @rana/twitter

Daggubati Ramanaidu is a respected producer. His elder son, Daggubati Suresh Babu, followed in his footsteps. Ramanaidu's younger son isDaggubati Venkatesh. Rana Daggubati is the nephew of Venky. 

Kamal Haasan
Source: @kamalhassan/instagram

Kamal Hassan, the iconic Indian actor, has been a dominant presence in the industry since the 1960s. He is the proud father of two daughters, Akshara and Shruti Haasan. 

Jr. NTR
Source: @jr.ntr/instagram

Sr NTR, an icon in the film industry, raised talented sons Balakrishna and Harikrishna. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR, the son of the Seethaiya star, carries forward the family's illustrious legacy.

