International Families Day 2023: Flipping Through Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi's Family Albums

Quick links:
Rajnikanth is married to Latha, and together they have two daughters named Aishwarya and Soundarya.
Allu Arjun comes from a prestigious film family. Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, is a respected film film producer. Allu Arjun himself is happily married and has two children: Ayaan and Arha.
Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's uncle, is a highly acclaimed actor. Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan, is married to Upasana, and they are expecting their first child soon.
Akkineni Nageswara Rao, a significant figure in the Indian film industry, is the father of Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna has two sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Akhil, who are also part of film faternity.
Daggubati Ramanaidu is a respected producer. His elder son, Daggubati Suresh Babu, followed in his footsteps. Ramanaidu's younger son isDaggubati Venkatesh. Rana Daggubati is the nephew of Venky.
Kamal Hassan, the iconic Indian actor, has been a dominant presence in the industry since the 1960s. He is the proud father of two daughters, Akshara and Shruti Haasan.