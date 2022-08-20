International Film Critic Supports RRR's Nomination For Oscars; Anil Kapoor Reacts

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has received an immense response from viewers. The movie was loved by the masses not only in India but across the world and broke several records. The period drama came out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2022 in the country. As the film is currently doing extremely well in western countries, several international filmmakers have lauded Rajamouli for his vision and impeccable direction. Now, international critic Clayton Davis rooted for RRR to be India's submission for the Academy Awards 2023.

According to a Variety report, in his web series The Take, the film critic mentioned that the Film Federation of India should make a sound decision in sending their Oscar contender for the upcoming award. Talking about Indian submission, the film critic, who is known for making Oscars and Emmy nomination predictions, hoped that the country would send Rajamouli's period drama RRR.

Davis calimed RRR to be the biggest film made in Indian history. He added that the film has lit up social media because of its star Jr NTR and visual effects. The film critic said, "The film RRR which is a three-hour action epic is the biggest film in India’s history. There is generally a lot of buzz at the moment because India is in the process of choosing a film to be selected to represent them at the Academy Award ceremony. RRR has lit up social media with its star Jr NTR, thirst traps, and visual effects."

The critic further lauded Rajamouli's direction and called the film a "monument to action cinema." He also quipped the movie reminded him of George Miller's Academy Award-winning 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road. However, the critic added, "The only hump to get over right now is that it’s in Telugu and all the Indian submissions typically are in Hindi." Davis further mentioned that even if Rajamouli's magnum opus does not get picked for Oscars, "it should be on voters’ minds here in America for the Academy Awards."

Anil Kapoor reacts to Clayton Davis' views on RRR

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to share the clip of Clayton Davis. The actor reacted to the same and mentioned how it is a proud moment for the country. He wrote, "A proud moment excited and looking forward to the Oscar nomination."

RRR starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also played pivotal roles in the period drama. The movie revolved around two freedom fighters and their quest to save a little girl.

(Image: @rrrmovie/Twitter)