International Film Festival of Kerala to start from February 10

The silver jubilee celebrations of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to take on a grand note from February 10 while keeping in mind all the safety measure in wake of the novel coronavirus. For the first time, the venue of the film festival has been divided into four different regions of the state including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery, and Palakkad because of the ongoing pandemic. Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at 6.00 PM on February 10 at the Nishagandhi auditorium. The inauguration day will witness the screening of the film Quo Vadis, Aida?

The International Film Festival of Kerala shared a video of the Vice-Chairperson and the Artistic Director of IFFK, Beena Paul who is excited to see the entries this year at the festival despite the pandemic. Beena also shared how after a gap of months, the festival is set to bring a ray of home for everyone as all will get to witness some amazing films. The Academy said prominent guests from across the world will join the festival online and the five-day first phase of the festival will conclude on February 14. The festival is scheduled to run between February 10 and 14 in Thiruvananthapuram, February 17-21 at Ernakulam, February 23-27 at Thalassery, and March 1-5 at Palakkad. Beena further shared that the festival duration has been reduced to five days of screening, in six theatres, at each venue.

The Academy had issued a release and informed that “Only those who test negative will be allowed entry into the festival venues. Delegates can also gain entry by producing a COVID-19 negative certificate, issued not more than 48 hours prior to the entry. Theatres will strictly adhere to all Covid protocols.” This year as many as 80 films from over 30 countries will be screened at the festival. The festival which will begin with the film Quo vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Zbanic was nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The film is a war drama that is set in a small town called Srebrenica, Bosnia.

