International Women's Day: Samantha, Keerthy & Other South Indian Stars Hail Womanhood

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year with much aplomb and this year is no different. The day is used to vocalise the fact that men and women are equal in all fields. The day is marked to speak about the inherent strength that belongs to a woman and to motivate women to keep on pushing on to be the best versions of themselves and to strive towards perfection. Thus, it is not a matter of surprise that celebrities all over the world have used their social media platforms to speak on the essence of the day. Let's have a look at what some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry have said on this special day.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Shares A Fitness Video; Says 'learnt Something Cool Today'; Watch

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni chose to wish all the women in her life, the ones who have motivated her and helped her become who she is today. She wished all of her ‘superwomen’ by saying, “You motivate me, inspire me to do better and be better 🙌.. Life is so much easier because of you. Here's wishing my #Superwomen and all you beautiful women out there a very Happy Women's Day!”.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni's 'Don't Rush Challenge' Is Inspired By Vicky Kaushal; Watch

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan chose this day to remind all of her fellow women that they did not need any, one particular day to celebrate themselves but should do so every day. The image she shared said that women have done it before and they will do it yet again. Her caption read, “Can’t wait for the day we don’t need this day to remind ourselves of our unity and remind the world of our strength - but yes happy women’s day 🖤 #sisterhood #womensupportingwomen.”

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh released a special song that was specially curated for this occasion. She said she felt happy to launch it on International Women’s Day. “Happy to launch @thinkmusicindia's #WomensDay Special - #WhattheUff Starring @Nivetha_Tweets."

Also read: International Women's Day: Kishan Reddy Says Centre Mulling Amendment To CrPC, IPC Laws

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar asked her followers not to let anyone tell them what was the right way to be a woman. She said, “There's no one way to be a woman, and you have the power to define it. I #ChooseToChallenge every barrier, every bias that holds women back from realizing their worth! Happy Women's Day ❣️”.

Also read: International Women's Day: Free E-rickshaw Service For Women At Two Metro Stations In Ghaziabad

Indrajith Sukumar

Indrajith Sukumar shared a picture with all of the women in his family to wish them on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He also used his post to all the women out there on the occasion. He said, “Happy Women’s Day to all you wonderful women out there! We are in this together.. 🤗♥️”.

Also read: On International Women's Day, Facebook Comes Up With Special Logo Celebrating Womanhood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.