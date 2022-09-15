Internationally Acclaimed 'Boomba Ride' All Set To Hit The Big Screen; Details Inside

One of India's official selections for Festival De Cannes 2022, Boomba Ride, is all set to hit the big screen in a commercial way on Friday. It's the first film in the mishing language to make a commercial release.

The film depicts the life of Boomba (played by Indrajeet Pegu), a small boy living with his widowed mother and an infant sibling in the Bormukoli Chapori, a remote village in Assam’s Dergaon. It not only depicts the hardships faced by a single mother but touches down on many smaller aspects of village life in a cinematic way.

The movie revolves around the story of a government school and its two teachers, the midday meal cook and the only student in the school. The film has gained a lot of applause at many international events including, Festival De Cannes, where it was India's official selection along with six others as the Country of Honour commemorating 75 years of India's independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, after watching the film in a special screening at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studios in Guwahati, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that the film beautifully depicts the village life and the education system which had a lot of loopholes till yester years. He said, "The issues and challenges depicted are true pictures of the remote villages and the Education department is working on it to resolve such issues through new initiatives like a merger of non-performing schools etc."

Luit Kumar Barman, one of the producers said that he is hopeful that the film will be welcomed by one and all as it takes a sarcastic dig at the education system, which can be termed as the backbone of any society, state, or nation.

Directed by Biswajeet Bora, the film is now trending in social media circles across the State. Sharing his thoughts, Bora said, "Boomba Ride is a film that is very close to my heart. I was born and brought up in rural Assam. I have witnessed similar kinds of stories out there where the government-run schools have no proper facilities that a school should have."

He further added, "I believe only by growing awareness and taking responsibility for educating our poor and underprivileged classes, can we make a change in a broader way. I believe people will connect with this seriocomic narrative, which is nothing but a subtle representation of a real world that actually exists in today's world."

Image: Twitter/@KausshikH