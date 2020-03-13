Kilometers & Kilometers Trailer: 'That’s The Road Trip I Would Love' Says Irfan Pathan

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan and his love for travel are evident through his social media profile, which is filled with vacation pictures of Pathan. The former cricketer recently took to his social media to express his desire to go on a bike ride. Here is all you need to know about Irfan Khan’s desire.

Irfan Pathan wants to go on a bike ride with Tovino Thomas

Irfan Pathan took to his Twitter to express his views on Tovino Thomas starrer Kilometers and Kilometers' official trailer. In the social media post, the former cricketer wrote a quirky caption, expressing his desire to go for the same kind of bike ride someday. The social media post shared on March 9, 2020, got a sweet message from Tovino Thomas.

Check out Tovino Thomas' reply:

Thank you brother 🤗 https://t.co/HqO7yPqIkn — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) March 9, 2020

Check out the trailer of Kilometers and Kilometers:

Kilometers and Kilometers, starring Tovino Thomas, India Jarvis, Joju George, and Basil Joseph in the lead, is touted to be a road movie. The movie directed by 2 Penkuttikal fame Jeo Baby was slated to hit the screens on March 12, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kilometers and Kilometers is reported to be pushed to a later date. With Kilometers and Kilometers, Tovino Thomas will turn a producer.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tovino Thomas is reported to join the sets of Karachi 81. The movie, starring Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane espionage thriller. Besides, Tovino Thomas has multiple projects at different stages of production.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Irfan Pathan is reported to make his Kollywood debut with Chiyan Vikram starrer Cobra. The movie directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu is reported to be in post-production. The Vikram-Irfan Pathan starrer is expected to hit the screens by April 2020.

