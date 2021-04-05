'Irul' Movie's Cast Features Faadh Faasil In Mysterious Role With Soubin Shahir And Others

Irul is a Malayalam thriller film that recently released on Netflix and is being heavily appreciated for its promising content. The plot of this film revolves around a couple who is stranded in an eerie house with a strange man on a rainy day. The film has been directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, who has also contributed to the story of the film. Most people have been curious about the cast of the film which has done a commendable job in creating the entertainer. Have a look at Irul's cast and all details related to their work.

The cast of Irul with details

1. Fahadh Faasil as Unni

Fahadh Faasil is a celebrated South Indian actor who has worked in a variety of films across genres. In the film Irul, he is seen portraying the role of a man named Unni, who has been hiding various secrets from the guests that have walked into the house. Fahadh Faasil is known for his work in films like Trace, Diamond Necklace, and C U Soon, amongst others. He has also won multiple awards for his versatile work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries.

2. Soubin Shahir as Alex Parayil

Soubin Shahir is a critically acclaimed actor who is mostly seen in Malayalam films. He is seen playing the role of a man named Alex Parayil in the film Irul, who is stuck in a weird house on a rainy night with his wife. The actor has worked in a wide range of critically acclaimed films in Malayalam, some of which have even won prestigious awards. He is known for his work in films like Kumblangi Nights and Sudani from Nigeria, amongst others.

3. Darshana Rajendran as Archana Pillai

Darshana Rajendran is a budding actor who has lately been appearing in a wide range of films in the Malayalam film industry. She is seen playing the role of a woman in distress in this new film and her work is being highly appreciated by fans. She is known for her work in films like Virus and C U Soon, amongst others.

4. Mashar Hamsa as the man in the book store

Mashar Hamsa is seen playing the role of a bookstore staff in the film Irul. He has appeared in a variety of supporting roles in the past in leading Malayalam films. He is known for his work in films like Unda and Kali, amongst others.

5. Jipa John as Vani Balan

Jipa John is a young actor who has a mysterious role to play in the film Irul. Details about her character are revealed as the film progresses. Her character name in this new Malayalam thriller is Vani Balan.

