Irul Review: Fans Praise Mystery Film For 'interesting' Plot & 'beautiful' Cinematography

Naseef Yusuf Izuddin’s Malayalam mystery-crime thriller drama, Irul is out on Netflix. Many viewers have taken to Twitter to share Irul review.

Source: A still from Irul

On April 2, 2021, Naseef Yusuf Izuddin’s Malayalam mystery-crime thriller drama, Irul was released on Netflix. Irul cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran. It is jointly bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios. Ever since the film has made its way to the OTT platform, ‘#Irul’ has been trending on Twitter. Many viewers have taken to their respective Twitter handles to share Irul review.

Fans drop Irul movie review on social media

A fan dropped a still from the film and penned his thoughts on the mystery-thriller drama. He praised the film for its sound effects, colour tone and visuals. He mentioned that the cast as well performed very well and further added that the only factor missing is a thrill. Another viewer wrote ‘Just Okayish’ and dropped a still from Irul. A user wrote Irul movie release date and further said that the film has ‘its fair share of moments’ and its ‘suspense over violence’ is admirable. Another user called the film ‘spooky’ and revealed that ‘a lot of thoughts were running in her mind’. She further praised the cinematography and called it ‘exceptional’.

One user created a collage of several stills from the film and captioned it as ‘everything about the scene is perfect… the lighting, colour scheme and transition’. A viewer called Irul an ‘interesting thriller’ with ‘beautiful cinematography’. Another one stated that it's ‘a good debut attempt by director’ and wrote that the duration is a plus point.

In Fahadh Faasil's Irul, he is seen playing the lead role, Unni. Soubin Shahir plays Alex Parayil, while Darshana Rajendran plays Archana Pillai. The film marks the directorial debut for Naseef. He has worked as an assistant director in Bollywood flicks such as Kai Po Che!, Happy New Year, Raees, Newton and Tumbbad.

Meanwhile, actor Fahadh Faasil will also be starring in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Malayalam crime drama, Joji. Helmed by Dileesh Pothan and penned by Syam Pushkaran, the film is based on William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Bankrolled by Bhavana Studios with Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil and Friends company, the film will see Fahadh playing the titular role. Alongside Fahadh, the film also features Baburaj, Dhammi Thilakan and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles.

 

 

 

