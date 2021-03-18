'Irul' Trailer Shows The Film Could Be One Of The Most Intriguing Thrillers Of 2021

Fahadh Faasil starrer thriller film Irul is all set to release in April this year on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is helmed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and is written by Anaz Bin Ibrahim and Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. Irul's cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles.

Fahadh Faasil's Movie Plot

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“A dark rainy night, an empty house, a stranded couple and an unknown man. A sleek game of the cat and the mouse starts playing on, as the three of them find a dead body in the basement. The movie takes the shape of an old-fashioned whodunit — the kind with mystery, suspense and a house which feels like a mousetrap. Leaving us questioning, who is the killer?” READ | Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir starrer 'Irul' might 'go the OTT way'?

The trailer

The trailer opens with a montage of scenes from the thriller drama film. This cuts to the scene where a person asks a novelist about his book. He is heard asking, “Your novel is based on the murder which happened several years ago, right?” “The six murders that he committed.. What was the motive behind those murders? But the motive behind his vengeance is not clear in your novel”.

The trailer then shows other characters from the movie. The trailer hints that Fahadh Faasil’s character is either only a novelist or the novel is his biography. More scenes from the trailer portray that the killer murdered women to seek vengeance from them. Watch the trailer of the same below.

Irul Trailer

Netizens react to Fahadh Faasil's latest trailer

As soon as the trailer released on various platforms of social media, fans of Fahadh Faasil flocked to social media to express their opinions about the trailer. Several fans mentioned on YouTube that they loved watching the trailer and that the actors in it are looking great. Moreover, many other fans sent the team much love and wished the cast luck for the release. Many other fans were overwhelmed seeing the trailer and intrigued about the upcoming film. Check out some of the tweets by the netizens about the trailer below.

Irul's release

The film is scheduled to release on April 2nd, 2021. Viewers can watch the film on OTT platform, Netflix.

