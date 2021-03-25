'IRUMBU': Maanav Bags Best Actor Award At Cannes World Film Festival France

IRUMBU directed by Pradeesh Unnikrishnan stars Maanav in the lead role. The film is receiving a great reception at film festivals across the globe. Maanav has bagged the Best Actor award at the Cannes World Film Festival France for IRUMBU. On receiving the award, Maanav said, "It is a fabulous feeling. To win an award at a recognised film festival like the Cannes World Film Festival in France is a big high as an actor and makes me want to work harder and better.” Speaking of the film, he went on to say, "The film is on child sexual abuse and brutality and it is the right time for the film to come out."

A look at IRUMBU's awards

Maanav has received acclaim for the film at several film festivals. He won the best actor Gold Award in Virgin Spring Cinefest International Film Festival India, Kalaburagi International Film Festival Karnataka, and The Scene Film festival, the US. IRUMBU received more than 30 awards. IRUMBU has bagged the Best Director award at the New York Movie Awards in the US recently. The theme of the film has a universal appeal as many people in the world are affected by brutality against women.

More about IRUMBU

Directed by Pradeesh Unnikrishnan in his debut, the film stars debutant Sreesha Venugopal, Rupesh, Ravi Nair, Parvathi Sriya, Smitha, Mahi, Aji, along with Maanav. It is produced under the banner of the Gateway Films Group. The music of the film is composed by Midhun Murali.

The film is completely different from the ones that the Malayali audience is used to. It explores the socially relevant topic of sexual abuse and victimisation of an affected father and mother. The movie intends to serve as a wake-up call for the atrocities against women. The title signifies the toughness of the father who fights against the injustice meted out to his daughter with an iron fist. It not only reveals the hardships of life experienced by an ordinary family in society but also speaks about the group of young people who are looking forward to a change in life.

