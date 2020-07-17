Is Aadhi Pinisetty In A Relationship With Nikki Galrani? Here's The Truth

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani's dating rumours have been making the headlines since past few months. Recently, the rumours spread like wildfire after Nikki Galrani was seen attending Aadhi Pinisetty’s father’s birthday. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani dating?

Recently, Aadhi Pinisetty’s father Ravi Raja Pinisetty celebrated his birthday. On the occasion, the actor’s family had a close get-together with a close relative. On the occasion, Pinisetty’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Nikki Galrani was also present.

This added fuel to Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani’s dating rumours. However, none of the actors have made it official yet. Pinisetty posted a photo of this event on his social media handle and fans of the actor can see that Galrani is present in the photo. Here is the social media post by the actor :

Old enough to know better,

Young enough to still do it! #HappyBirthday Daddy....we love you every step of the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RSJWVOVykJ — Aadhi's (@AadhiOfficial) July 14, 2020

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have starred in two films together to date. The duo was last seen together in the 2017 adventure comedy film Maragatha Naanayam. In the film, Pinisetty played the role of a small-time con man and crook by the name Senguttuvan, whereas Nikki Galrani played the role of Chanakaya, Senguttuvan's love interest. It was directed and written by ARK Saravan.

Pinisetty and Galrani’s chemistry was the talk of the town back in 2017 when the film was released. It was a massive box-office success. The film also featured actors like Anandaraj, Ramdoss, Daniel Annie Pope, Mime Gopi and others. The film’s soundtrack also received massive popularity.

Pinisetty was last seen in the 2018 mystery-thriller flick, U Turn. It revolved around the death of a motorcyclist. It featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi, and Bhoomika Chawla in the lead roles. The film was written and directed by Pawan Kumar. Now, Pinisetty is all set for the shoot of Good Luck Sakhi and Nuvvevaru. Both the films are in the filming phase and no official release dates have been announced by the makers of the film. Fans are highly anticipating the release of these movies.

