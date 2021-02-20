Is 'Drishyam 2's' Advocate Renuka An Actual Lawyer By Profession?

Drishyam 2 is a thriller film that has been the talk of the town ever since it released on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. The cast and crew of the film have been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience as they are loving the work. The character Renuka has managed to grab a lot of attention as viewers believe her work as an advocate has hit the right chords in the film. The character has been played by Santhi Priya who is an advocate by profession and hence understands the character and its development well. If you were impressed by her work in the film, here are the details about Drishyam 2’s advocate.

Drishyam 2 cast advocate

Drishyam 2’s advocate Renuka has been a major talking point ever since the film released on the OTT platform. The character Renuka is an advocate according to the storyline of Drishyam 2, who fights the Varun Prabhakar murder case from Georgekutty’s side. Adv Santhi in Drishyam 2 story plays the role of a catalyst and has a major part to play in the climax of the film. The character immensely supports Georgekutty and his family by giving them the right advice and shaping up their case in the correct order.

Who is Drishyam 2’s advocate?

Drishyam 2’s advocate Renuka has been receiving praises from critics all over the country for her command on screen. The actor who played the character, Santhi Priya, is an advocate by profession, who understood and executed the character accordingly. The actor is from Ernakulam in Kerala and has been living in the city with her husband Shiju Rajasekharan and her young daughter. She is a graduate of Kerala Law Academy and hence holds a strong understanding of such characters. She was previously spotted in the film Ganagandharvan which starred Mammootty in the lead role. She started off in the entertainment industry as an anchor and moved to the film industry after a few years.

About Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is a sequel film which released in February 2021. The plot of the film revolves around Gerogekutty and his family who have a dark past and various hidden secrets. The film stars actors like Mohanlal, Esther Anil, Ansiba, Meena, and Antony Perumbavoor in key roles. It has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph while production has been done by Aashirvad Cinemas.

