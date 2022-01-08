Is 'Eesvaran' Actor Nidhhi Agerwal In A Relationship With Simbu? Know All About It

It seems Tamil actor Silambarasan, known as Simbu, has once again fallen in love. If the Tollywood reports are to be believed, Simbu is currently dating the Munna Michael actor Nidhhi Agerwal. Silambarasan is also known as the ladies man of the Tamil film industry. Earlier, he had complained several times regarding his break-ups, stating that girls fail to understand his love.

Actors are yet to confirm the relationship

If the rumours of the Tamil media are to be believed, Bhoomi actor Nidhhi Agerwal is in a live-in relationship with Simbu. The Tamil actor was earlier in a relationship with Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani and now according to the recent affirmations by the Tollywood media, he has again fallen in love. Reportedly, Nidhhi and Simbu got to know each other during the making of Easwaran, driven by Suseenthiran. The latest buzz states that both will tie the knot soon. The actors are yet to confirm the relationship.

Nidhhi Agerwal on the work front

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal will be next seen in an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action-adventure film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal. The film was slated for worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on 14 January 2022, but later the release date was rescheduled to 29 April 2022.

Simbu's recent and upcoming projects

On the other hand, Simbu is enjoying the success of his recent film Maanaadu. The film has been written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi. Apart from Silambarasan, the film stars SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside S. A. Chandrasekhar, Y. G. Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Anjena Kirti in supporting roles. It revolves around a common man and a police officer, who is trapped in a time loop. The film got released on November 25, 2021. Other than this, Simbu is working in Gautham Menon's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Gokul's Corona Kumar.

Image: Instagram/@str_offiicial/nidhhiagerwal