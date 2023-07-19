Is Lokesh Kanagaraj Planning On Quitting Industry After Doing 10 Films?

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for films like Kaithi, Master, andVikram, has confirmed again that he will quit direction after 10 movies. For now, the Tamil filmmaker is working on Leo with Vijay, his second project with the superstar after Master (2021). He has also reportedly been roped in to direct Thalaivar 171, starring megastar Rajinikanth.

3 things you need to know

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the creator of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe franchise.

He is currently working on the film Leo with Thalapathy Vijay.

The filmmaker recently reconfirmed that he won't make infinite movies.

Is Lokesh planning to quit the film industry?

Last month, Lokesh Kanagaraj told a Chennai-based channel that he doesn't plan to make many films and will quit after directing 10 movies. He confirmed the same in a recent interview. What he said loosely translated to, "When I entered the industry, I just wanted to try my hand at cinema. I want to do films within LCU only. I want to live up to the expectations of LCU fans. I will do ten films and quit."

"I'll quit cinema after my 10th film"

- Lokesh Kanagaraj



1. Maanagaram

2. Kaithi

3. Master

4. Vikram

5. Leo

6. #Thalaivar171

7. Kaithi 2

8. Irumbu Kai Mayavi

9. ********

10. ******* pic.twitter.com/DvqZp8QoBv — Sharon (@sharon______n) July 19, 2023

Lokesh added that while he was passionate about his career, he also wants to try other things. As mentioned earlier, he is currently busy with the post production work of Leo, which is slated to release in theatres on October 19, 2023. It will be a gangster film and won't be an addition to the cinematic universe he is creating.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on his upcoming projects

After Leo, Lokesh will work on Kaithi 2 with actor Karthi. Rajinikanth-led Thalaivar 171 might be another of his next project, as per reports. As for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe franchise, it started with Kaithi (2019) and continued with Vikram (2022). Their respective sequels are reported to be the next ventures for the franchise.

