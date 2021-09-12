Is Nagarjuna Helping Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fix Their Marriage?

Social media is buzzed with reports of Telugu superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's rough marital patch, Several reports have hinted at the duos' trouble in paradise leading to a split. The recent updates of Samantha dropping 'Akkineni' from her social media profiles as well as the actor not being there for father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations have only added fuel to the fire.

However, the people rooting for the couple now have a guardian angel in Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is reportedly helping the couple in mending their turbulent relationship, leaving no stone unturned. According to the latest report by SpotboyE, a source revealed how Chaitanya's father is aiding the duo in keeping their almost four-year-long marriage intact. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2017, and frequently share adorable photos on their social media feed with a slight hint of PDA.

Nagarjuna helping Chaitanya and Samantha's troubled marriage?

Clarifying rumours around the duo's troubled relationship, the source stated that Naga Chaitanya has been nothing short of a loving husband ever since the duo's marriage in 2017, and hasn't ever been guilty of 'any sins of marital transgression' or cheating on his wife.

The report added that the actor has been 'the portrait of a loving husband' to an extent that he couldn't muster the strength to be rude to Samantha while shooting for a scene in the duo's film Majili. The source also mentioned how Naga used to find it very difficult to 'look into his wife’s eyes with hatred' for the camera, adding that now the actor doesn't know from where to start mending his relationship with Samantha. He is reportedly in a bad shape, waiting to find the root of the problem and mend it soon. However, the couple hasn't confirmed any rumour yet.

More on the couples' work front

Chaitanya is set to make his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor. The actor has wrapped up shooting for the movie, which is slated to release on Christmas this year. The actor was seen cutting the cake at his wrap up celebrations. He will also star in Thank You as well as the Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story, the release of which has been postponed to September 24. On the other hand, Samantha, who gained attention after her stint in The Family Man 2, will next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film Shaakuntalam.

(IMAGE: AKKINENI.NAGACHAITANYA/ AKKINENI_NAGARJUNA/INSTAGRAM)