Is Nayanthara Starrer Thriller Film 'Netrikann' Releasing On OTT? Here's What We Know

Nayanthara starrer Netrikann is an eagerly anticipated Tamil language film. The movie is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan. Its first song The Healing Song was met with immense love and appreciation upon its release. The song has received over 3 million views on YouTube. Now, it is reported that the movie has finally found a home in one of the OTT platforms. Read ahead to find out about Netrikann OTT release date.

Nayanthara's movie Netrikann to release in July?

The news of Netrikann's release has been making rounds for a few days now. At first, the movie was aimed to release in theatres, but owing to the lockdown, the release was indefinitely postponed. Recently, there were rumours that the movie will now release on OTT and the makers have been offered a huge amount by several platforms to stream the Nayanthara starrer online.

According to the latest report from Pinkvilla, Netrikann's release is scheduled for July 9, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. If things fall into place, an announcement can be expected soon from the filmmakers or the OTT platform. The movie, which is an official remake of the South Korean movie Blind finds Nayanthara in the lead role. The thriller also has Kross Pictures as its co-producer. Kross Pictures has been instrumental in making remakes like Rocky Handsome, Oh! Baby, etc from the respective South Korean movies. The teaser of the film, which was released in November 2020 was widely appreciated for its thriller elements and gripping storyline. Interestingly, Blind is also being remade in Hindi with the same title starring Sonam Kapoor. The Hindi remake of Blind is directed by Shome Makhija and backed by Sujoy Ghosh.

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently keeping busy with two films under her kitty. She will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer family drama film Annaatthe. It also stars Keerthy Suresh in a prominent role. The film will release on November 4, 2021, just in time for the Diwali festival. Her other film is Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal which is directed and written by Vignesh Shivan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in prominent roles.

(Image: Vighnesh Shivan's Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.