Is Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Adipurush' Releasing On Diwali? Film's Producer Drops Hint

The upcoming Mythological drama Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is a retelling of the epic Ramayana. Ever since it was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. As the audience is awaiting the release of Prabhas' highly talked about film, the cast and crew members of the show have constantly been sharing glimpses from the sets on social media and fueling fans' excitement levels.

Earlier, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha thanked Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush. The team of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer revealed that Prabhas and the makers of Adipurush postponed the release date of their movie so that Laal Singh Chaddha could release on August 11.

With this, fans are curious to know about the new release date of the film. Recently, Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film, dropped hints on the same.

Adipurush release date

In a recent candid chat with Pinkvilla, T-series owner Bhushan Kumar spilled the beans on the release date of the highly talked about film, Adipurush. Bhushan Kumar opened up on the plans of releasing the magnum opus on Diwali this year. Adding to this, he said,

“Right now, we have not decided on a release date for Adipurush. Once decided, we shall announce it. There are some other films already announced for Diwali weekend, so we need to see which date we can come on.”

More about Prabhas starrer Adipurush

In the film, Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon stepping into the shoes of Sita, while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana). The movie also stars actor Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

The film is bankrolled by T-Series. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. Adipurush's release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Image: Instagram/@omraut