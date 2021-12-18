Before the movie gained traction at the box office throughout the world, Allu Arjun's Pushpa sparked controversy on social media for a variety of reasons. The big-budget picture, which premiered on Friday, has received favourable reviews, delighting the star's admirers. While Pushpa is expected to extend its run in theatres for a few more weeks, individuals who don't want to go out in public, especially in light of the growing anxiety over the Omicron variation of the Covid-19, are hoping to see the film on OTT soon.

The post-theatrical rights of i have reportedly been sold to OTT behemoth Amazon Prime Video, according to rumours as per multiple reports and fan page leaks on Twitter. While an official OTT release date has yet to be revealed, the movie is expected to premiere on OTT in mid-January 2022. Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen role is about red sander smuggling in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam Hills. To add to the excitement, this film will be the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Faasil will portray the antagonist in this film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj as the female lead.

Which OTT platform will Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 release on?

Pushpa will be a two-part narrative, with the first instalment coming out in 2021 and the second in 2022. The film was originally slated to be released in theatres in August 2021, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend celebrations, but due to the pandemic, it was rescheduled. Pushpa's official Twitter account then shared a series of advertising posters with the slogan "This Christmas will be ICONIC". The production team did, however, indicate at this point that the picture would be broken into two parts. Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 - The smuggling of Red Sanders, a kind of tree native to the Seshachalam Hills in Rayalaseema, India, is the focus of Part 1. Smuggling of Red Sanders, sometimes known as Red Sandalwood, has long been a problem in Southern India, notably in the Andhra Pradesh region, where Pushpa is located. Because of the wood's deep colour, Red Sanders is highly appreciated, but because it is listed as an Endangered Species by the IUCN, illicit smuggling can be lucrative.

Pushpa Movie: Box office collection so far

The highly anticipated Allu Arjun action drama film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 has been enjoying an incredible response at the box office as it makes its way around the country. The movie was released on December 17, 2021, and it has received a lot of love and praise for its action sequences, cast members' performances, soundtrack, and cinematography. According to Box Office India, Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) grossed over Rs 45 crores in India net on its first day in Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. In Telugu states. The film received an 80% opening, whereas in Tamil states, it received a 50% opening. In Hindi, the film is expected to gross Rs 3.05 crore at the box office. The film has a big collection in Andhra Pradesh, with a net advance of Rs 6 crore.

(IMAGE: A Still from 'Pushpa' Trailer)