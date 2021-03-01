Is Sabyasachi Mishra Married? Check Trivia About The Actor That Fans Would Like To Know

Sabyasachi Mishra is one of the finest actors from Odisha. The actor has worked mainly in Odia Cinema along with a few films from the Telugu and Bengal film industries. Despite that, his fan base in Odisha is huge with fans tagging him as the Superstar of Ollywood. His first film named Pagala Premi was a smash hit and earned him an Odisha State Film Award for Best Actor. From there on, the actor went on to create a huge name for himself in the film industry. He won several accolades and starred in a number of films. Sabyasachi Mishra has starred in three Telugu movies and 36 Odia films to date.

Is Sabyasachi Mishra married? Trivia about the actor

According to a news report by Kalinga TV, Sabyasachi Mishra will soon be marrying Archita Sahu. Fans of the actor seemed extremely delighted by this news and expressed their good wishes for him. The actor has a huge fan base who have been following his career path since his Doordarshan days. Sabyasachi Mishra made his debut when director Saroj Satpathy introduced him in an album song. It was during this time he was first seen in Rangarang on DD-6. After that, he went on to act in close to 200 music videos. It is believed that as an actor, Sabyasachi Mishra has worked in Bhojpuri, Bengali and even Punjabi music videos.

The actor got his first big break when he was performing on stage. It was during this time that the actor was spotted by director Hara Patnaik, who offered him a role in Pagala Premi. His debut film itself went on to become his major blockbuster, it is due to this Sabyasachi Mishra considers Hara to be his godfather in the film industry. After debuting in 2007, Sabyasachi Mishra went on to play the role of an anti-hero in Mu Sapanara Soudagar. One of his most memorable performances came in the form of his character Keum Duniaru where Sabyasachi played a physically challenged person. He also played the role of a person who cannot speak in the film Mu Eka Tumara, which won him several awards and accolades throughout the Odiya film industry.

