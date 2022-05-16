Is Suriya In Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'? Film Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Rumour

South star Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Vikram. The actor will be seen doing some extraordinary action in the upcoming movie. He will be accompanied by Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the movie. While the movie is set to hit the theatres next month, its makers are keeping fans entertained with continuous updates. Recently, its makers unveiled the most-awaited trailer, which featured the introduction to the characters of the three South stars. While fans were in awe of the actors and their actions, the makers also left fans confused with a scene that hinted at South star Suriya's cameo.

Rumours about Suriya's cameo in the upcoming film were making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks. A leaked photo, which was claimed to be from the sets of Vikram also caught the attention of many. After the makers released the film's trailer, many fans speculated Suriya's cameo as the leaked photo and a glimpse in the trailer matched.

Many fans took to their Twitter handles to express their excitement about Suriya's alleged cameo in Vikram. A fan wrote, " Suriya whole theatre gonna erupt this scene," while another one quipped, "This man is the main reason for this hype." Here is how many other fans reacted to the same.

imagine if there were no leaks and we went straight to theatres not knowing anything



this frame wouldn't get much attention..but now tl filled with this one single shot🔥#Vikram @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/yJRbKQINjF — Sɪᴅᴅнαятн🌬️ (@21ddharth) May 15, 2022

Is Suriya in Vikram?

While rumours about Suriya's cameo in Vikram are spreading like wildfire, the important question is if he is really in the film. The makers of the film tried to keep the film's cameo a secret for a long time. However, due to the leaks, the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced Suriya's cameo in the film. As per Hindustan Times, at the film's audio launch event, Kamal Haasan also thanked Suriya for accepting the offer of a cameo graciously, despite being asked to join the film's shoot at the last minute.

More about Vikram

Vikram is an upcoming action thriller that will see Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil share the screen space for the first time. The film is written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling it. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 3.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya/@ikamalhaasan