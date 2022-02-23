Is 'Valimai' A Real Story? Read All About Plot Of Ajith Kumar-starrer Ahead Of Its Release

Ajith Kumar's much-awaited film, Valimai is all set to hit the silver screens on Thursday, February 24. The film starring Ajith in a new avatar has evoked curiosity for various reasons and it might prove to be a money-spinner. As many fans are eager to know more about the film, the filmmakers have managed to keep them on the edge by unveiling only necessary details.

Earlier, the film had created a buzz when the makers dropped the film's trailer, which led many cinemagoers to speculate that Valimai is based on a real story. Noted industry tracker Ramesh Bala had also spilt the beans on Ajith's role as he took to Twitter and said that the mass hero will be playing a character inspired by a real-life person, who joined the Tamil Nadu police force. He also clarified that the story, however, is 'fictional'.

In #Valimai , #Thala #Ajith 's character graph/arc is based on a real-life person, who joined the TN Police Force..



But the story is fictional.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 6, 2021

Is Valimai a Real story?

During the launch of the film's trailer, film's director H Vinoth had shared that the film's plot is 'loosely based on a group of outlaw motorcyclists, involving in heinous crimes, and how the protagonist tracks them down'. The filmmaker hinted that the history behind Satan's Slaves Club gave its reference. Satan's Slaves Motorcycle Club was founded in Shipley in the mid-1960s. It later spread to various countries like Germany, North America, Scotland, and Australia. The club was famous for its heinous activities like drug peddling, trafficking, gunrunning, extortion and others. The film's plot has a resemblance to the documentary named, Sons of Anarchy, which highlighted the outlaw motorcycle club.

In the teaser as well, one can see that the video opens with a powerful dialogue by the villain, Karthikeya, who says, "We are the slaves of Satan. The dark web is our world." One can see a symbol of a dangerous bike club in another frame, giving them a peek at the intriguing premise of the film. Earlier, in an interview as well, Vinoth had shared that when Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister, a bike racer was made a Sub-inspector directly, and he has taken an 'inspiration' for the lead character, who is a former-racing professional-turned-cop.

Image: Twitter/@boneykapoor