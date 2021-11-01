Last Updated:

'Is Vijay Joining Politics?': Why Are Netizens Speculating & Sharing Views On Social Media

'Is Vijay joining politics?' was one of the questions asked by netizens, who are speculating & sharing their views on social media on the actor's new move.

Written By
Joel Kurian
vijay thalapathy, vijay to join politics

Image: Facebook/ ActorVijay


Vijay has been linked with a political venture for the past couple of years. The actor, however, has not made any formal announcement and had also denied links to his father's political party last year. The plot of his movies on issues concerning the nation or his bicycle ride to cast his vote during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, have often been assumed as indirect messages and sparked speculation on his political entry.

Once again, there is buzz on 'Thalapathy' making the next move in his career, in a different space this time, courtesy his support for the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam during the recent Tamil Nadu rural local body elections. Not just did the Tamil superstar unveil a new flag last month ahead of the polls, he also met the winners of the elections. As a result, many netizens are asking if he is finally taking the political plunge. 

Netizen ask if Vijay is joining politics after support to VMI for TN rural body elections

Vijay had met the winners from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a social organisation he had founded in 2008, in the local body elections held last week. As the pictures of him posing with the winners surfaced on Twitter, there were comments like 'Vijay is going to join politics?' 'Vijay will join politics' on social media.

One netizen was not pleased with Vijay, as she believed that he should have clarified his role in politics or the accountability he would take in the future. Another social media user believed that the Mersal star had no interest in politics and was only 'developing his political image' to widen his market in making fans promote his films. Another netizen felt that Vijay would not exit cinema to venture into politics. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay will next star in the movie Beast. The film had been announced with fanfare in December last year, 2020. The makers had shared a first look poster for the movie, with Vijay holding a gun in his hand. 

The action film is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Pooja Hegde, among others.

Tags: vijay thalapathy, vijay, chennai
First Published:
COMMENT
