Iswarya Menon And Sreeleela Join The Cast Of Ravi Teja's Next Untitled 'RT68'

On Monday, February 22, 2021, it was announced that Telugu superstar Ravi Teja will be seen starring in a film directed by Trinadh Rao Nakkina. The movie has not been titled yet and is referred to as RT68. As per recent reports, the entertainer will have not one but two female leads. Read along to find out who the two actors are and more.

Also Read: VJ Archana's Bio - Everything Fans Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant

Iswarya and Sreeleela roped in for Ravi Teja’s next

After the success of Krack, Ravi Teja is currently working on a film titled Khiladi. While the shooting of Khiladi is underway, on Monday, February 22, an announcement about his new movie was made. It was announced that Ravi Teja will star next in filmmaker Trinadh Rao Nakkina's yet-untitled movie RT68. The movie’s script has been written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and the shooting of the film will begin in April 2021.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the movie will feature not one but two female leads in Iswarya Menon and Sreeleela. The story has depth and scope to feature two female leads as well as some interesting twists.

Also Read: Vijay Shares First Non-promotional Tweet In 3 Years Amid I-T Lens, Celebs Give Thumbs Up

RT68 will be Sreeleela’s second film, as she is currently shooting for her Telugu debut which is the sequel of Pelli Sandadi. On the other hand, Iswarya made her debut with the 2012 bilingual flick Love Failure. She was last seen in Naan Sirithal (2020). Talking about the two, the publication mentioned while Iswarya is a performer, Sreeleela’s talent comes to her naturally.

More about the movie

The movie was announced by the official Twitter handle of People Media Factory. They shared the poster with #RT68 written on it and mentioned in the caption, “We are happy to announce that we will be teaming up with Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl & #TrinadhaRaoNakkina for a mass entertainer #RT68. Story & Screenplay: @KumarBezwada”.

Ravi Teja was last seen in the Gopichand Malineni directed movie Krack, which received highly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. He is currently shooting for the movie Ramesh Verma directorial Khiladi which will feature him in a double role. The movie will arrive in cinemas in May 2021.

Also Tread: 'Naan Sirithal': Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Tamil Film Ahead Of Its Release

Also Read: Happy Hardy And Heer' Tamilrockers Leak Creates Business Issue For Himesh's Comeback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.