'It's All So Cute': Rashmika Mandanna Responds To Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna recently reacted to her and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship rumours, while also shedding light on their close-knit bond.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has often grabbed headlines owing to her rumoured relationship with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda, however, the duo has denied it multiple times. Rashmika and Vijay are two of the most adored stars in Telugu cinema, having worked together on projects like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, the Pushpa star addressed the dating rumours as well as her bond with Vijay. The actor says she finds it 'cute' when people go about linking them up, explaining that they got close while working in the industry as well as sharing a common group of friends. 

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to rumours around relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Reacting to the dating rumours, Rashmika mentioned, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." Confirming that they are just rumours, she added, "See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends."

Rashmika continued, "I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

The actor also said she's looking forward to working with Vijay on a love story. "I have to work with him really soon. If there's a story for us then we should do it. It's going to be fun."

More on Rashmika and Vijay's work front 

After impressing fans with her performance in Pushpa, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her debut Hindi project Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Suneel Grover and more. The film will hit theatres on October 7. Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic comedy Kushi

