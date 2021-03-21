It's Allu Arjun vs Fahadh Faasil as #VillainOfPushpa announcement creates fan frenzy

It's official! Pushpa is set to feature a faceoff between Allu Arjun vs Fahadh Faasil. The makers announced the Malayalam star as the antagonist of the movie on Sunday, sending fans into a frenzy.

Allu Arjun vs Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa

The makers of Pushpa shared the announcement video on Twitter where they described Fahadh Faasil as 'National Award winner', 'acclaimed actor' and 'Mollywood's powerhouse' . The post made headlines with the hashtag 'Villain Of Pushpa' catching on in a big way.

Netizens went gaga over the announcement and welcomed the Bangalore Days actor to the Telugu film industry. They also hoped for an 'epic face-off.' Some of the analysts termed it as a 'massive casting coup' and 'fantastic acting choice.'

Eagerly waiting for face off scenes between both #villainofpushpa #pushpa pic.twitter.com/v2DzveDxcz — Mass GOD (@puremasss) March 21, 2021

Pushpa is an action thriller film that stars Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar. The Tollywood star had announced in April last year that he was doing this Sukumar directorial, by also sharing his heavily-bearded look.

In January this year, he shared that Pushpa will release on August 13 in theatres. The announcement was accompanied by Allu Arjun's rustic avatar surrounded by men holding weapons.

Pushpa is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, and Sukumar has also penned the script of the movie. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The makers had then announced that the movie was based on the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra

Along with Telugu, it is also being released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Apart from Pushpa, Allu Arjun has also announced his 21st film with Sivakoratala. Fahadh Faasil, who won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, was last seen in C U Soon and will now feature in Iruli.