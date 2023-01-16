'Its Like Personal Victory': Vivek Agnihotri After 'RRR' Wins Big At Critics Choice Award

As the period drama ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has again made India proud by bagging the best foreign language film at the Critics Choice Awards, congratulations have started pouring in.

Vivek Agnihotri in an exclusive conversation with Republic said “I just got to know about this news and I really love it as I love Rajamouli and his works with his entire unit. I’m a great fan of Ram Charan and Jr NTR so for me it's like a personal victory. I really wish that this film gets the best film at the Oscars also and I’ll be the happiest person if that happens. Lots of congratulations to Rajamouli and his team.”

“This is the year of Indian cinema and lots of Indian films are now shining all over the world and these films are making their mark all over the globe and it's not just winning the awards but the hearts of millions and billions of people around,” The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri added.

'RRR' wins big at Critics Choice Award

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won big at the 28th Critics Choice Award for Best song for 'Naatu Naatu' and director SS Rajamouli bagged 'Best Foreign Film’. The film was nominated in five categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu', and Best Visual Effects

Taking to Twitter, the Critics Choice Awards wrote, "Cheers on a well-deserved win @RRRMovie!"

