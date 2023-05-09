'It's Political Speech...pretty Hilarious': The Kerala Story Makers Retort To Criticism

As the political row heats up over the film 'The Kerala Story', producer Vipul Shah said that the intensity of the attack is growing with the success of the movie. Director Sudipto Sen said that the people who love the country cannot be aversive of the film. He also urged the politicians who are opposing 'The Kerala Story' to watch it once.

Appearing on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Vipul Shah reacted to the criticism of his movie by politicians.

"I find these comments to be pretty hilarious. It's a political speech and we take it with a pinch of salt. The intensity of the attack is growing with the success of the film growing. As the film became more successful and the love of the people for the film grew, the attacks on us have become angrier," he said.

We have no direct reference to religion: Sudipto Sen

'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma highlights the issue of alleged forced conversion and radicalisation of women. Director Sudipto Sen said that the film has mentioned ISIS 11 times. He also clarified that there is no reference to any religion in the movie.

"In our film, we have mentioned ISIS 11 times. We have no direct reference to religion in that. We are very small people who don't know the politics. I'm sure none of the politicians criticising us have seen the film. If they see the film they will also invite others to watch the film. I still believe our politicians love our country. People who love the country cannot be aversive of the film," he said.

#WhoIsIntolerantNow | I'm sure none of the politicians criticising 'The Kerala Story' have seen it: Sudipto Sen, the film's director.



Fire in your opinion with the hashtag and Arnab will read your tweet on air during The Debate's Motorola moment, #LIVE pic.twitter.com/IR4A4ej1ok — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2023

'The Kerala Story' has been at the centre of a controversy even before it released on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have supported the film. However, many opposition parties, including Congress have opposed it. The West Bengal government announced a ban on the film on Monday to "maintain peace and avoid any incident of hate crime and violence".