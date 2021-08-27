J&K Govt Approves Implementation Of First-ever Film Policy-2021; Read Key Features

Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy-2021. Previously on August 5, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the new policy. Through this policy, the state government wants to facilitate the overall growth of the J&K film industry. Meanwhile, other developments like infrastructure for film screening, the revival of closed cinema halls, up-gradation of existing cinema halls, encouraging multiplexes and cinema halls, destination marketing for the state, organising festivals, and preserving J&K Films, among others, will be planned accordingly.

What does the order say?

An order passed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information Civil Secretariat on August 26, reads, "The sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Film Policy-2021 of the Union Territory of J&K enclosed as an annexure of this order." A statement by ANI says a Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) and a Film Division will be constituted under this policy.

Launch

A launch event for the new policy was held in the presence of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on August 5. The main agenda for implementing this policy was to encourage filmmakers to shoot movies and create employment opportunities for youth.

10 Points of Film Policy-2021

For ease of understanding, we have listed 10 points of J&K Film Policy 2021.

A simple process for granting permission to a production company through a single-window mechanism for Jammu and Kashmir filmmaking.

The single-window mechanism will be headed by the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC). Filmmakers must apply online from the J & K single-window portal jkfilm.jk.gov.in.

The Chair shall grant conditional approval/rejection to the Filmmaker within the shortest time (2-4 weeks after submitting the complete application on the Single Window Portal). The complete directory of all locations available for filming at J&K shall be hosted on the Single Window Portal to facilitate filmmakers.

The final authorization so granted shall include the details of the Node Administrator and Node Security Officer. The Node Security Officer is a police station officer and is responsible for facilitating the shooting of security and police-related issues. Appropriate security and safety arrangements are made free of charge so that filmmakers can complete the shoot.

J&K’s film policy states that there are grants for filming the first, second and third films, grants for films produced by award-winning producer directors, television shows, web series, OTT original shows and documentaries. If the filmmaker gives J & K a local artist a job opportunity, an additional grant will be offered. This additional subsidy must be up to Rs. Rs 500,000 for a movie featuring the cast of five or more of J & K’s leading local artists.

Grants will also be provided for films produced to patronize “One Nation, Best Nation” (Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat), as well as other specific themes determined by JKFDC. The Jammu and Kashmir Government will also contact filmmakers and prominent filmmakers to act as Jammu and Kashmir’s brand ambassador for film tourism.

Producers and their crew have priority booking privileges when acquiring accommodation. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir will promote the provision of runways and their air resources for outdoor filming in UT at rates set by JKFDC through a single-window clearance mechanism.

These incentives are for 5 years. Five years later, the Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council will decide whether to continue the incentive.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir will promote the establishment of film studios and processing laboratories until a fully active film city is established in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir shall encourage and encourage owners to reopen closed cinemas. The J& K Government shall encourage existing cinema hall owners to create modern equipment through various incentives. All incentives for such units shall comply with the provisions of J & K Industrial Policy 2021.

Image Credit: PTI