'Jaago Jaago Bakre' Song From Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' Released In 5 Languages; Watch

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated multilingual film, Pushpa: The Rise has started trending on the internet as the filmmakers released their first track, Jaago Jaago Bakre on Friday, August 13. Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle and shared the links of the song that has been released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The song comes as a consolation for Arjun's fans as the filmmakers were not able to release the film as announced earlier.

Pushpa: The Rise's first song, Jaago Jaago Bakre released

The song has been released in five different languages and is sung by playback singer VM Mahalingam in all languages. The song is titled Jaago Jaago Bakre in Hindi, Odu Odu Aadu in Tamil, Jokke Jokke Meke in Kannada, Daakko Daakko Meka in Telugu, and Odu Odu Aade in Malayalam. The music is composed by renowned musician, Devi Sri Prasad in languages. Its lyrics are penned by a bunch of talented lyricists such as Raqueeb Alam in Hindi, Chandrabose in Telugu, Viveka in Tamil, Varadaraj Chikkaballapura in Kannada and Siju Thooror in Malayalam.

The song shows the protagonist believing in the law of the jungle that is if one must eat, the other should die. The first track itself gives a sense of the uncompromising feeling that Sukumar has created in the film. In a conversation with Indian express, Devi Sri Prasad called Pushpa "different" and further described the concept and its music as "rugged and rustic."

Pushpa marks Arjun's reunion with the film's helmer Sukumar and composer Prasad. The trio has delivered blockbuster films such as Arya and Arya 2. The upcoming film also features Dear Comrade star Rashmika Mandanna. The plot of the film revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Faasil will be seen playing the antagonist. Pushpa is slated for release in two parts. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise was scheduled for a theatrical release on August 13 with the second one bowing out the next year. However, the filmmakers had to delay the release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM

