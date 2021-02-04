'Jaanbaaz Khiladi' Cast: Have A Look At The Actors Of This Hindi Version Of The Movie Puli

Jaanbaaz Khiladi is a 2010 Hindi dubbed movie of the Telugu action film named Puli that revolves around the life of an honest police officer who runs a special team called Puli team to solve cases. The Jaanbaaz Khiladi cast includes several talented actors namely Pawan Kalyan, Nikeesha Patel, Saranya Ponvanan, Charan Raj, Manoj Bajpayee, Nassar, Girish Karnad, Kovai Sarala, Chitram Seenu and many more. Read on to see the popular cast of Jaanbaaz Khiladi and check out which characters they essayed in the film.

Jaanbaaz Khiladi cast

Pawan Kalyan

One of the prolific Telugu actors, Pawan Kalyan essayed the lead role of Komaram Puli IPS who leads the Puli team. The actor is also a popular stunt coordinator and a philanthropist and has also won several accolades in his career. Some of Pawan Kalyan’s movies include Tholi Prema, Johnny, Gabbar Singh, Katamarayudu, Panjaa, Badri, Thammudu, Kushi, Gopala Gopala, Jalsa, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S and many more.

Nikeesha Patel

Nikeesha Patel made her debut with this movie and later worked in several other movies in different languages. Some of her movies include Narasimha, Narathan, Om 3D, Alone, Luv U Alia, 7 Naatkal, Namaste Madam, Dakota Picture, Market Raja MBBS, etc.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is a predominant actor who has appeared in some of the most spectacular roles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. Some of the finest characters he played were in movies namely Satya, Shool, Aks, Zubeidaa, Pinjar, Vedam, Dus Tola, Rukh, The Family Man, Kriti, Samar and several others.

Saranya Ponvannan

Saranya Ponvannan is another prolific actor who essayed the role of Puli’s mother and has also been a significant part of many other movies in her career namely Sakalakala Sammandhi, Cheppukilukkana Changathi, Injakkadan Mathai & Sons, Gomathi Nayagam, Emtan Magan, Kalavani, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam, Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna and many more.

Nassar

Nassar is another amazing actor who essayed one of the significant Jaanbaaz Khiladi characters. The actor is also a well-known director, producer and a playback singer who has been a vital part of many movies such as Naan Sonnathey Sattam, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Varavu Ettana Selavu Pathana, Inidhu Inidhu Kadhal Inidhu, Koodi Vazhnthal Kodi Nanmai, Uchithanai Muharnthaal, Sun Sun Thatha and a lot more.

