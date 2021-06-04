'Jagame Thandhiram': All You Need To Know About Dhanush's Upcoming Action Film

Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush's latest Tamil action film is gearing up for its release on Netflix on June 18, 2021, and the video-streaming platform also dropped the trailer of the film on June 1 which has left fans eager for Jagame Thandhiram's release. While the makers as well as the entertainment industry were hoping that the film would have a theatrical release and revive the much-needed cinemas with viewers, the second wave of the coronavirus in India botched these plans.

The plot

The film revolves around Madurai and London, as Suruli, a gangster from Tamil Nadu is recruited by a British gang-leader of London, Peter to learn and fight Shivadoss and his business in the South. Since the film is gang-related, it features a lot of action scenes, but the makers have also said that the film contains underlying themes as well. The makers told The Hindu that the film contains themes like Xenophobia, exploration of cultures and different meanings of "home."

The cast and crew

Jagame Thandhiram's cast comprises Dhanush, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S Shahshikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra.

The trailer

Released on June 1, the film's trailer has already crossed 10 Million views on YouTube. The trailer is 2:23 mins long and was released almost three whole months after the release of the teaser. Watch the trailer here:

Jagame Thandhiram's release on Netflix is much anticipated and the deal the makers made with the video-streaming platform took place after many negotiations. At first, the makers were planning to have a theatrical release and then make it available on Netflix, but due to the pandemic, this was not possible. In Dhanush's latest tweet for the trailer, actor Dhanush expressed this feeling.

What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh https://t.co/gCeOdtkcD3 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 1, 2021

The songs

One of the first songs to release from the movie was Rakita Rakita Rakita's lyrical video. It has crossed 77 Million views in 10 months! The second song was Bujji which featured Dhanush and his gang dancing on the streets of London and has over 65 Million views in 6 months. The third song features Dhanush interacting with Aishwarya Lekshmi titled Nethu as they go on a date for a day. It's a slow love song that just released a week ago and shows Surili as a love interest in it. Fun fact: Dhanush himself has sung this song.

What to watch out for?

Ahead of the film's release, one must watch out for the Jagame Thandhiram's cast, especially Dhanush, who is known to be a stellar performer and his on-screen chemistry with James Cosmo who will be seen in an Indian film for the first time. The trailer also boasts of stunning visuals of both London and Madurai and shows an insider point of view of the two cities. Lastly, there a lot of comedy bits in the trailer and could be a great part of the film other than the action of course.

IMAGE: DHANUSH INSTAGRAM

